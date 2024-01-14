Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 714 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.11% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDG. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDG opened at $48.24 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Profile

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

