Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 1.14% of Western Asset Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 411,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 354,598 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $20.54 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0848 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

