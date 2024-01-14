Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

