Financial Contrast: EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) vs. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 31.87% 8.19% 4.21% Kimco Realty 26.24% 4.78% 2.59%

Volatility and Risk

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

90.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 17.18 $186.18 million $3.95 45.73 Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 7.40 $125.98 million $0.71 29.04

EastGroup Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimco Realty. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EastGroup Properties and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kimco Realty 0 3 4 0 2.57

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $186.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $22.08, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. EastGroup Properties pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 135.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Kimco Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

