Financial Review: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 1 0 2.33 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AVROBIO and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AVROBIO currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 136.41%. Given AVROBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVROBIO and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$105.89 million ($0.10) -14.10 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -97.36% -79.74% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Summary

AVROBIO beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1, as well as to treat Gaucher disease type 3; AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystinosis; and AVR-RD-05 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

