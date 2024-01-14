Financial Review: Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barnwell Industries and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.97 -$960,000.00 ($0.09) -27.33 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 23.38 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -18.37

Barnwell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -3.80% -5.06% -2.69% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barnwell Industries beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.