Financial Review: Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) & Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Zadar Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $6.41 billion 1.73 $472.67 million $0.42 16.83 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -0.23

Analyst Recommendations

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daiwa Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daiwa Securities Group and Zadar Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 7.79% 5.07% 0.30% Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38%

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Zadar Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

