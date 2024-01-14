First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

