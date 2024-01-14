First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,083 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $57,669,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 16,543.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $618,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ONEOK by 19.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 111.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

