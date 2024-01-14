First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,098 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,684 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

O opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.