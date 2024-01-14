First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 790 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

ROK stock opened at $304.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

