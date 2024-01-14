First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

