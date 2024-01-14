First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $320,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

