First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.9% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,943,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $677,018,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

NYSE:V opened at $264.17 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $266.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

