First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,405 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

