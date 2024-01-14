First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,743,000 after purchasing an additional 183,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $133.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

