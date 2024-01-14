First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.