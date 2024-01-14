First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

