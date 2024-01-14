First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.