First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Mizuho

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.38.

FR stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

