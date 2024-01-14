First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.
About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
