First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

