First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

