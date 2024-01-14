First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $37.97. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.