First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

