First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
