First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 4,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
