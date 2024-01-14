First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Shares Down 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.54. Approximately 4,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QABA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 21.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

