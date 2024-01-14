First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $63.17. Approximately 223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3121 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
