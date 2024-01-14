First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $63.17. Approximately 223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3121 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFEU. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

