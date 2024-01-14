Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

