Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of BDL opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

