FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 908,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 872,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

