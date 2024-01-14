Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.