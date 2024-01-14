Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.35.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

