Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.91

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.91 and traded as high as C$55.38. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.04, with a volume of 758,113 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.42.

Fortis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.90.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 3.1624222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

