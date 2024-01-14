Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $154.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. FMR LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after buying an additional 208,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after buying an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after buying an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.