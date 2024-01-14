Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.