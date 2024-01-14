Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,202 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BEN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

