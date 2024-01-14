Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Stake Lessened by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,732 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 61.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter worth $179,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FT opened at $6.64 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Universal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

