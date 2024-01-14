Fred Turner Buys 22,058 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider Fred Turner acquired 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.44 ($19,119.75).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 674 ($8.59) on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 446 ($5.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 720 ($9.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The stock has a market cap of £253.42 million, a PE ratio of 3,964.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 659.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 607.14.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

