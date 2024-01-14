Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Shares Up 3.7%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 3,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 50,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

