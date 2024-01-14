FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Shares Up 42.1%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 42.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

FullNet Communications Trading Up 42.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

FullNet Communications Announces Dividend

FullNet Communications Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

