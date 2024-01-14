FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

FIS stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $206,507,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

