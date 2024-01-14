FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,104 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

