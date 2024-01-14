FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Increased by Zacks Research

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALKS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.58. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after purchasing an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

