FY2023 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Reduced by Cormark

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of C$193.04 million for the quarter.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Calibre Mining Company Profile

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.30.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.