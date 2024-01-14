FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

EXEL stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

