FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

