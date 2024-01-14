FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $12.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.17. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.17 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA stock opened at $429.10 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

