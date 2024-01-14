FY2023 EPS Estimates for Rekor Systems, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.12% and a negative net margin of 137.04%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,615,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rekor Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rekor Systems by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

