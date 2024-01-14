FY2023 EPS Estimates for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Reduced by Analyst

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valaris in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valaris’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

VAL opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.15. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 919,123 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Valaris by 8.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,402,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Valaris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

