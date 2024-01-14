FY2023 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Raised by Analyst

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $975,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.