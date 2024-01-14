FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.63. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.25. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

