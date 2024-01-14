FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Accolade, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Accolade in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.58). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Accolade Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,435 shares of company stock valued at $937,696. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accolade by 40.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.