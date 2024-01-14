FY2024 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $11.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.02. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.82 per share.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Crocs by 278.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 610.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Crocs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

